Indonesia

Does Thailand’s Failure To Communicate Mask A Bigger Problem? Last week Thailand Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs General Tanasak Patimapragorn failed to join his counterparts from Indonesia and Malaysia at the conclusion of a…

US demands royalties on pandemic vaccines as thousands more fall ill with influenza A(H1N1) Mexican swine flu An intergovernmental meeting of the World Health Organisation (WHO), has failed to reach an agreement on sharing influenza virus research material and access to vaccines, with the US…

Further delay possible for Bali bombers The execution of the islamist fundamentalists responsible for the 2002 Bali bombings that killed more than 200 people could face further delays. There is no time limit in which a convict must submit a request for a presidential pardon. The way the law currently stands it can easily be manipulated and further delays to the death sentences being carried out could occur.…